The Prosecutor’s Office asks up to 29 years in prison for the accused, promoters of an urbanization in the Murcian district Palace of Justice of the Region of Murcia. / Javier Carrión / agm

The Provincial Court plans to sit on the bench next week to five accused of defrauding foreigners with the sale of illegal homes in an urbanization in the Vallesol area, in the Murcian district of Gea y Truyols. The Prosecutor’s Office requests for the accused penalties that add up to 29 years in prison for alleged crimes of fraud and compensation that could be millionaires – when considering the differences in urban and rustic prices, urban sanctions and fines, and the costs of possible demolitions.

The defendants, according to the Public Ministry, between 2002 and 2006 developed an advertising display in order to attract clients of foreign nationality for the sale of houses on rustic land in that area of ​​Gea and Truyols. They did it allegedly knowing that they were not buildable and at the prices of developable land.

The houses, which were built despite the illegality, maintains the prosecutor, did not have documentation and were the subject of files. Several of the complainants were even imposed sanctions that the Public Ministry is now demanding that they be paid.