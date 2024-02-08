Although New Jersey's crime rates decreased during 2023, according to official state figures, homicides decreased from 12 in 2022 to 10 in 2023, and robberies from 828 to 725, citizens remain alert to the possibility of a criminal stripping them of their belongings. This is what happened to gas station employee who went viral for scaring a thief in a very unusual way.

While working at a gas station, An employee was surprised when a criminal threatened him with a firearm. However, he did not hesitate to defend himself, but he did not also take out a gun or alert the authorities, but instead used a windshield wiper.

According to what he told the media NBCNews, Kuljit Singh, the employee of the service station located on Broad Street, in Clifton, the robber approached him to ask for a cigarette, but seconds later he pulled out a gun with which he threatened him. Even though it meant putting his life in danger, In the surveillance video you can see how he grabs a windshield wiper to repel the armed attacker and walks inside the station.

First, the man ran trying to defend himself with the brush. See also Ukraine, toxic cloud towards Europe denied by the Polish Atomic Agency

Finally the man manages to close the door and, once inside, he called the authorities. The thief had no choice but to leave in his car, but before doing so the employee was still able to give the windshield a good whack using the wiper.

The victim then hid in an establishment and continued hitting the thief with the brush.

Wave of robberies at New Jersey gas stations

The case adds to the wave of crimes against service stations that have been recorded in the state. In fact, The authorities are already analyzing the different videos available from security cameras to find the suspects.

And it was later revealed that a few minutes earlier a similar robbery had occurred at a gas station located in Hasbrouck Heights. In that incident, a car entered the parking lot and when the employee approached, the man got out and attacked him. Although the incident did not escalate, the employee was hit with the gun and robbed of the money.