Just last Thursday, CBP agents detected a vessel located approximately 14 kilometers from the island of Desecheo, Puerto Rico, which contained no less than 231.7 kilograms of cocaine who were trying to smuggle people into the country: this means a value of US$4’600.000.

Following this, Two American citizens who were involved in the crime were arrested and found with 191 bricks of the illegal substance. by Marine Interdiction agents, in what was outstanding work by Christopher Hunter, director of Air and Marine Operations in the Caribbean.

“These seizures underscore the unwavering commitment of our maritime interdiction agents to protecting our nation’s borders from the scourge of drug trafficking. We will continue to leverage all available resources and intelligence to disrupt and dismantle networks seeking to smuggle illegal narcotics into our communities. Our priority remains the safety of the American people.“Hunter said, in an attempt to demonstrate the importance of the two agencies working together to reduce drug trafficking levels in these countries.

In addition to what happened on Thursday, according to the official CBP website, another similar event – but of lesser magnitude – was also recorded on Tuesday. There, Agents stopped a man’s attempt to smuggle 162 kilograms of cocaine through the island of Culebra.

Illegal situations that CBP warned about last year

Statistics indicate that, from CBP, They detected a total of 1,004 arrests and 89,909 apprehensions of undocumented persons in 2023a situation that, apparently and due to the events that occur regularly, is not moderating in 2024, demanding the constant work of the agents.

Likewise, it is seized or interrupted 116,620 kilograms of cocaine, 929 kilograms of fentanyl1,837 kilograms of methamphetamine, 2,200 weapons and US$15,300,000. These situations continue to occur frequently and are demonstrated by the recent numbers of registered cases.