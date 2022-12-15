Close to each other, this is how the two parents were found brutally killed by their son Salvatore Sedita in Racalmuto (Agrigento)

What happened in Recalmuto (Agrigento) shocked the whole of Italy. Yet another quarrel in the family, ended in the worst way. Salvatore Sedita34 years old, was arrested for the double crime of his 66-year-old father Giuseppe and his 62-year-old mother Rosa Sardo.

According to the latest information that has emerged, the investigators found the man’s dirty clothes and shoes in his room. After the crime, the 34-year-old changed and moved away from the house. Officers found him on the street while wandered aimlessly.

He had already confessed, over the phone, what he had done to his sister. It was precisely the latter a discover the bodies of his parents and to sound the alarm. They didn’t answer her phone, so she decided to go check.

Salvatore’s parents held each other in a last embrace

A scene he will never forget, his father Giuseppe and his mother Rosa locked in one last embrace, lying between the kitchen and the living room in a pool of blood. One of the two tried to protect the other and they died like this, in an embrace, snatched from life by the fruit of their love. A 34-year-old son who uses drugs, as he himself confessed to the investigators.

Salvatore stated that he sees ghosts and hears voices. They were arguing when it all turned into something no one would have ever imagined. Prosecutors believe he used a kitchen cleaver, perhaps already present in the house. However, the weapon has not yet been found.

After the crime, he changed clothes, met some boys and then stopped in a club to eat a sandwich. After the alarm, the Carabinieri immediately intercepted, arrested and took him to the barracks. At the moment, Salvatore Sedita is in hospital, in psychiatry departmentguarded by the police.