Fighterbomber: they tried to poison graduate pilots in Armavir with cake

They tried to poison graduates of the flight school in Armavir with cake and alcohol. This was reported by the Fighterbomber Telegram channel.

During the celebration of the 20th anniversary of graduation at the Armavir Higher Military Aviation School of Red Banner Air Defense Pilots (AVVAKUL), a courier came to the officers and handed over a 20-kilogram dessert and a box of alcohol. Combat pilots tried to identify the sender, but the attempts were unsuccessful. Suspecting something was wrong, the already cut cake was sent for inspection.

They decided to identify the courier using the cameras and handed over the footage to the special services. They found the attacker while purchasing a plane ticket. He turned out to be 32-year-old native of Melitopol E. Semenov. He was detained while trying to fly to Moscow on an afternoon flight. At the same time, the man was put on the wanted list under the article “Robbery” of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Presumably, this was done due to a lack of evidence linking the man to the incident.

After his arrest, he was handed over to operatives from Armavir. Later, the courier said that a potent poison was mixed into the cake and alcohol made in Armavir.

None of the 77 guests of the holiday managed to consume the poison. Fighterbomber indicated that the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of Ukraine was involved in the incident.

Now operatives are looking for the confectioners who made the cake, as well as other accomplices in the possible failed sabotage.

The former commander of the submarine “Krasnodar” was waylaid while jogging

On July 10, in Krasnodar, a killer shot Stanislav Rzhitsky, deputy head of the city department for mobilization work. The former 42-year-old commander of the Krasnodar submarine was waylaid when he went for a morning jog. Ukrainian media accused the deceased of involvement in the launch of Caliber missiles at targets on Ukrainian territory.

The criminal was quickly detained. He turned out to be the former president of the Ukrainian Karate Federation, a native of the Sumy region, Sergei Denisenko. During his arrest, he was found to have a pistol with a silencer.

Military correspondent Tatarsky was presented with a bust with explosives

On April 2, military correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky (real name Maxim Fomin) was blown up in St. Petersburg during his creative evening. In addition to him, another 40 people were injured of varying severity.

Related materials:

The incident was classified as a terrorist attack. The explosive device was in a figurine that was brought to the event by a former activist of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) of Alexei Navalny (included in the list of terrorists and extremists; the FBK established by him was included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent, recognized as an extremist organization and banned in Russia) Daria Trepova.

During interrogation, the girl admitted that she met a certain activist online, who invited her to move to Kyiv and become the editor of a media resource, but first she had to undergo an “internship.” One of the tasks was to transfer the statuette to Tatarsky.

Ukrainian intelligence mined the cars of Zakhar Prilepin and Daria Dugina

On May 6, the Audi Q7 car in which the writer Zakhar Prilepin was traveling was blown up in the village of Pionerskoye, located 30 kilometers from the city of Bor, Nizhny Novgorod region. His daughter was traveling with the writer, but the girl got out of the car earlier. After stopping, after about 100 meters of travel, an explosion occurred. The writer was injured in both legs.

In August 2022, the car in which journalist Daria Dugina was was blown up. The daughter of the famous philosopher Alexander Dugin was returning from the Tradition festival in the car in which her father was supposed to travel. The direct perpetrator of the terrorist attack was a fighter from the Azov brigade. (terrorist organization banned in Russia) Natalya Vovk, who followed the journalist and rented an apartment in her house. She later fled to Europe.

Subsequently, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, confirmed that the department was involved in the bombing of Russian media figures.

A lot of people have already been harassed. There are media, public cases that become public knowledge Kirill BudanovHead of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Budanov also threatened with new strikes on Crimea with the words “you’ll see again.” He stated that the Kyiv authorities want to destroy on the peninsula everything that belongs to Russia.