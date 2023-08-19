Francisco Tamaríz, mayor of La Libertad, in the coastal province of Santa Elena, located in southwestern Ecuador, denounced having been the target of an attack on him on Friday night.

“They tried to kill me 40 minutes ago, more than eight witnesses”he wrote on his X account (formerly Twitter).

In a video posted on his social networks, he indicated that two attackers got out of “a white van, without any logo or identification of the National Police” and “began to riddle the vehicle where we were going with my wife” and two friends.

In the recording he appears with his wife, both dressed in bulletproof vests.

Through a live broadcast, Francisco Tamariz, mayor of La Libertad, gave his version of the police persecution that culminated in Salinas. He blames the Police for shooting 30 times at the truck in which he was traveling pic.twitter.com/pZJ8BC49Ai — Yanina Reyes (@YaniReyesT) August 19, 2023

Tamariz asserted that they lived through “hell” when the shots began against the vehicle in which they were traveling, which was armored.

“If it wasn’t armored I wouldn’t be here, it would be impossible for me to be talking”add.

The Police advanced that they will make a statement at mid-morning at a press conference.

The alleged attempted attack occurs at a time of increasing violence in Ecuador, which is experiencing unprecedented insecurity on the eve of the celebration of extraordinary presidential and legislative elections tomorrow, Sunday.

EFE