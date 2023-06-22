













This strange event took place in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. This pair of students, who should be noted as minors, hacked into their school’s network to access and modify their exams.

By hacking into the system they hoped to get the best grades possible. However, since April 2023, the school managers began to suspect that something strange was happening.

So they followed up on the matter. The first report only indicated that some hackers illegally accessed using devices outside this place.

That happened last March and the first affected was one of the teachers on this campus.

It is after that the effects began to appear. By hacking into the system these students caused several students to get too high grades.

When questioned they only said that they cheated on exams, which sounded credible.

But when the hack happened with other teachers’ accounts through an illegal program, suspicions grew. Now there were even inquiries about the teachers involved.

These students sought to discover the content of the following tests, and thus obtain better grades.

By hacking this part of the system, the school resorted to the support of the Group of Technological Crimes, Economic Crime and Cybercrime.

This is a team from the Spanish National Police that, supported by the school, discovered and detained the students, accusing them of discovering and revealing secrets.

The Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office is already alerted by this case. This case is similar to the episode ‘Homer Goes to College’ of The Simpsonwhen Homer uses the talents of his ‘killed’ friends to modify his exam.

