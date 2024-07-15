Every problematic situation that occurs on the United States border It is always handled by Customs and Border Protection (CBP)for its acronym in English), which usually adopts severe measures when it detects any type of illegal act coming from migrants who try to enter the country marginally.

This is how, in the 15 days of July, CBP has already responded to three illegal situations that occurred on the border with Canadawhere, according to the organization itself, its agents stopped three separate instances of illegal entry into the U.S.two of them being related to human smuggling.

The first of the events occurred on July 1stwhen officers identified a man who was initially walking north, but then turned back south. Using their various technologies, they discovered that That man was related to a vehicle with four people inside.and all those involved were eventually detained and transported to the Bottineau Border Patrol Station “for further investigation and immigration processing.”

The following event took place three days laterThere, the agents detected A vehicle that had a total of six people inside and was crossing the border heading south from the latter. All of the people were considered by the authorities as suspects of illegal entry into the United States, and ended up being transported to Portal Station.

Finally, on July 8th, A woman was identified as he walked north towards the border, and then He returned with several other people towards a vehicle that was supposedly waiting for them.There were five people involved and all were transferred to the Bottineau Border Patrol Station.

According to the entity, The detainees were of American, Mexican, Polish and Canadian nationality.; and there are a total of 11 men and 5 women between 21 and 67 years of age, so they are all elderly.

CBP authorities’ explanation for illegal entries into the United States

Scott D. Garrett, Chief Agent of the Patrol, explained in detail how the United States authorities acted when they noticed these three situations, and emphasized the facilities they had thanks to the technological tools available to them in the agency: “In one of these cases, Comparing our digital images with security recordings was essential for the arrest of the subjects,” he said.

“As a reminder, The only legal way to enter the United States is through a designated port of entry“These cases demonstrate great collaboration between Border Patrol agents and our local law enforcement partners,” he continued, closing:

What charges are they facing? assigned to those detained at the Canada-US border?

CBP reported that all individuals detained for these illegal acts at the United States and Canada border They have criminal charges that “are pending in District Court”specifically in the “District of North Dakota.” The suspects are charged with illegal entry, while those transported are charged with a smuggling-related offense.