The incident occurred last Thursday, June 13, at the Hidalgo International Bridge. A CBP officer headed for a secondary examination of a vehicle 2017 Chevy heading south. Using non-intrusive inspection technology, and in collaboration with other team members, They identified eight hidden packages containing undeclared money.

Although according to US law It is not illegal to carry more than US$10,000 when crossing borders, it is not declaring that amount to a CBP officer. Specifically, hiding money with the intent to evade reporting requirements constitutes a federal crime, according to information from the aforementioned agency.

This type of seizure prevents the benefit of illicit activities and activates criminal investigations by special agents from Homeland Security Investigations, according to what was stated in the publication on the official site.

What is the process of declaring and recovering money at the United States border, according to CBP?



Failure to make this statement may result in the seizure of the money and possibly an arrest. However, those whose funds were seized have the right to request their return. To do it, the person involved must prove that the origin and intended use of the money were legitimate.

The incident occurred at the entrance to Texas Photo:istock

Carlos Rodríguez, Director of the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry, mentioned to the organization about CBP’s dedication to border security. “This significant seizure of outgoing currency is a perfect example of that commitment. The seizure of undeclared currency, which often comes from illicit activities, prevents obtaining benefits from said activity,” he assured.