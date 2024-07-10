According to the criteria of
The CBP detailed that the events occurred on July 9, at approximately 7 AM, when Border Patrol officers were conducting a train inspection and discovered the undocumented immigrants who were at great risk because The compartment where they were hiding was closed and none of them were able to escape.
What’s more, CBP agents themselves had to rely on tools additional measures to be able to free the immigrants. In addition to the fact that they were locked up without the possibility of leaving, Another major risk they were facing was high temperatures. which were reached in the area since, according to the authorities, they exceeded 37 degrees Celsius.
In the end, they were released. Migrants who risked their lives by believing the promises of human trafficking organisations who, U.S. authorities say, prioritize profits over all else. “CBP’s message to anyone thinking about illegally entering the United States remains simple: Don’t do it,” said Laredo Sector Chief Jesse D. Munoz.
CBP warns of the dangers of crossing illegally into the United States
US authorities They warned Migrants who put their lives at risk when they try to cross the border illegally because smugglers will lie to them and claim that it is safe to cross. They remembered that The borders are not open to irregular migration and they do not recommend making this dangerous trip because, in addition to putting their safety at risk, they will also lose their money.
In addition, it is worth remembering that with the intention of facing the migration crisis, the Biden administration is currently carrying out extraordinary measures that include express deportation, in a matter of hours or daysfor people who are caught crossing legally.
#cross #Texas #CBP #discovered #unprecedented
Leave a Reply