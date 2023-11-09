The city of The Angels It is one of those that present high crime rates in USA. According to Numbeo, a collaborative database, the index of criminality It is 50.83 points and, according to citizens’ perception, it has increased in the last three years mainly due to drug consumption and trafficking. Regarding the crimes most common, vandalism and heist are pointed out as the biggest concerns of the inhabitants and as proof of this the case of a man who was tried break into his house.

A video captured by security cameras recorded the moment in which a thief attacks a man who was arriving home. But he didn’t expect him to react and end up making him run.

Man opens fire on robbers in Los Angeles

In the images released you can see the man holding a drink in his hand and approaching down a hallway to open the door of his house, when suddenly a person dressed in black and wearing a balaclava approaches him from behind and points a gun at him. weapon by the back. According to the victim, she demanded money from him.

For a moment there was a struggle, but the thief I didn’t expect the man to pull out a gun. This caused him to run away along with a second accomplice who was approaching down the hallway. As can be seen, the owner of the house shot at least six times at the attackers while they boarded a black sedan driven by a third person. Even though that him thief He also opened fire, apparently no one was hurt.

The victim called the police department The Angels to report the incident. Later, she told the outlet in NBC who is licensed to carry a weapon and that he opened fire to defend his wife and son who were inside the house. “Just to make this clear to everyone, there is nothing in my house worth dying to come and try to get it. I’m willing to die for my family and kill for my family.”