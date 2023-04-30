Pilots of a Russian plane tried to be blinded by a laser during landing at Pulkovo airport

Pilots of a Russian plane flying from Sochi to St. Petersburg were blinded by a laser while landing at Pulkovo airport. The incident is reported Telegram-channel Shot with a link to its own source

According to available data, the incident occurred on Saturday, April 29, around 18:50. During the landing of the aircraft, an unknown person began to “aim” at the cockpit with a green laser beam. Presumably, the attacker was in the area of ​​residential buildings located near Pulkovo.

The pilots successfully landed the plane and reported the incident. Law enforcement agencies are currently investigating.

Earlier in April, a similar incident was reported with a passenger flight flying from Perm to Vladikavkaz. The situation happened with the Pegas Fly liner near the Beslan airport in North Ossetia. “The crew of flight KAR 887 reported at a distance of 17 kilometers from the settlement of Nazran about an attempt to illuminate the cockpit with a green laser,” the report says.