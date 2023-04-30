Pilots of a Russian plane tried to be blinded by a laser during landing at Pulkovo airport
Pilots of a Russian plane flying from Sochi to St. Petersburg were blinded by a laser while landing at Pulkovo airport. The incident is reported Telegram-channel Shot with a link to its own source
According to available data, the incident occurred on Saturday, April 29, around 18:50. During the landing of the aircraft, an unknown person began to “aim” at the cockpit with a green laser beam. Presumably, the attacker was in the area of residential buildings located near Pulkovo.
The pilots successfully landed the plane and reported the incident. Law enforcement agencies are currently investigating.
Earlier in April, a similar incident was reported with a passenger flight flying from Perm to Vladikavkaz. The situation happened with the Pegas Fly liner near the Beslan airport in North Ossetia. “The crew of flight KAR 887 reported at a distance of 17 kilometers from the settlement of Nazran about an attempt to illuminate the cockpit with a green laser,” the report says.
