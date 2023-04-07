“I was nervous and scared. I am also a victim”: the words of Nicolò Passalacqua during the trial for the attempted murder of Davide Ferrerio

Nicolò Passalacqua was interrogated in court yesterday. The boy, accused of the attempted murder of David Ferreriobefore the judge he apologized to the family of the young man who was dying and explained that he himself was a victim.

L’August 11 last year the lives of several people have changed forever.

It was an evening apparently like many others Crotonwhen a young man unreasonably attacked a young man of his age, leaving him no time even to explain or ask what was going on.

Victim of the brutal beating, Davide Ferrerio. The 21-year-old from Bologna was waiting for a friend of his, when another boy, Nicholas Passalacquaapproached him, chased him and finally reached him and reduced him to death with kicks and punches.

Since then Davide has been in a state of comawhich has recently been called irreversible by doctors.

To bring forth the whole exchange of person.

Alexander Curto he had made an appointment with a girl who was then a minor. The latter’s mother, having discovered everything about her, had asked Nicolò Passalacqua, the young woman’s suitor, to go to the place and make the 31-year-old pay.

When Curto realized that it was going badly, he got through messages directed the wrath of the attackers towards a random person, Davide Ferrerio in fact.

Now Nicolò Passalacqua is naturally being investigated for attempted murder aggravated by futile reasons. Alessandro Curto, the then minor girl and her mother are instead accused of complicity in attempted murder.

The apologies of the attacker by Davide Ferrerio

Yesterday the prosecutor in charge has interrogatedbefore the judge Elvezia Cordasco, just Nicolò Passalacqua.

The questions continued beyond the established time limit and the indictment, still scheduled for yesterday, was instead moved to April 21st, when probably the judgment of the Court.

The young man accused of attempted murder basically answered the questions apologizing with Davide and his family for what he committed.

He had also written one letterwhich he wanted to send to the Ferrerios, only to never find the courage.

In the end, he too proclaimed himself a victimhaving been, according to him, circuited by the two women who would have pushed him to carry out the beating of David.