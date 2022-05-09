Mexico City.- The president AMLO thanked the governments of Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Belize and Cubafor the care received during the tour carried out from May 5 to 8 by the countries mentioned.

Upon his return to Mexico, and leading La Mañanera this May 9 from the National Palace, the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, highlighted the treatment received during the tour of Central America and CubaThey recognized the authorities of each country, as well as the citizens.

“We want to express our gratitude to the peoples and governments of Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Belize, and Cuba, to the peoples and governments for the respectful treatment, I would say affectionate, affectionate, that they showed us,” declared the president. Mexican.

Andrew Manuel He assured that the attention shown abroad is due not only to the State, but also to the affection that Central American countries have for Mexicans.

“We are aware that it is not just about the Government of Mexico, but about the affection and respect that our neighbors have for the people of Mexico, that is why they treated us very well,” he mentioned.

The president recalled that part of his tour of Central American countries was to supervise the implementation of social programs that were imitated from his programs applied in Mexico.

Likewise, he highlighted the announcement made on his first day of tour in Guatemalawhere Guatemalan workers residing in the country would be registered with the Mexican Institute of Social Security, especially migrants who work in agriculture on the southern border of Mexico.

“There we are applying the Sembrando Vida program, the Youth Building the Future program, and we are carrying out actions to benefit the brotherly peoples of Central America. I emphasize that in the case of Guatemala, around 30,000 agricultural workers who work in Chiapas, they have already been registered in social security,” he asserted.

AMLO He returned on the night of this May 8 to Mexico City, flying from the city of Havana, Cuba, where he concluded his first tour as president of Spanish-speaking countries.