“Ukrainians are worse than Russians,” said a Colombian in a video when denouncing alleged mistreatment by his superiors. He along with other men traveled to Ukraine to join the forces fighting the Russian army, a conflict that has been going on for more than 500 days.

The war between the two nations began in February 2022. Nearly 10,000 civilians have died and more than 16,000 have been injured, according to figures from the United Nations Organization.

To defend itself against Russia, Ukraine created a international legion. It is an army that receives men of different nationalities, including Colombians, to fight for the country.

‘Ukrainians are worse than Russians’

In the midst of the war, Colombian mercenaries have denounced humiliations. According to a video posted online, a Colombian exploded against a Ukrainian, apparently for throwing a gas at him by not training his men correctly.

“25 dead Colombians for this one to gas me? He treats me like a p… dog. I have a shearing for your country of dam… I fulfilled my orders, trained people and that dog treats me like an animal!” shouted the Colombian.

Due to the heated discussion, other mercenaries joined the claims: “A lot of humiliation, that’s why people leave!”

It would not be the only episode they have experienced. A video shows more Colombians complaining about the alleged punishments: “Here you are seeing how the Ukrainian entities, which we have come to help, treat Colombians. Hooded men entered to beat our comrades. Ukrainians are worse than Russians.”

According to the footage, several mercenaries would have been beaten. So much so that a Colombian, on the ground, cried and hurled insults at the locals.

Neither the Ukrainian nor the Colombian authorities have ruled on the complaints.

Colombians who have died in Ukraine

In mid-2022, Christian Camilo Márquez, a Colombian who had joined the Ukrainian Army, died.. Alexis Castillo, 24, who was fighting alongside the pro-Russians in Donbas, also lost his life.

Alexis, is a Colombian who has died in Donbas; His revolutionary ideas, perhaps wrong, perhaps not, led him to this war with open eyes. A young man who wanted to be a revolutionary has died. The revolution is Peace. This will not appear in our media. https://t.co/NGbftiy3MH — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) October 29, 2022

On January 24, the Foreign Ministry also reported that two other Colombians who were fighting as volunteers in Ukraine as part of the International Legion died.

The death of Manuel Ferley Barriosfather of four children, met at the end of March 2023. According to what his wife said, the Army pensioner planned to pay off a loan of 80 million pesos that he had acquired to have a home.

Photo: Private file.

“He said that he was going to work for nine months, he would recover the house and come to fix his obligation, but now he is not here, the debt continues and we are worse off,” his wife told the local newspaper. The nation.

However, upon reaching Ukrainian territory, the situation was very different from what he thought. According to the conversations he had with his wife, everything was terrible.

Photo: Private file.

In April, Three more Colombians who were part of the international ‘Carpathian Sich’ battalion were killed in a Russian attack in the Donetsk region.

