The fire originated in a home located on Calle Telefonos and affected the corridor Firefighters and Local Police work on the Mula fire.

A woman had to be treated this Wednesday afternoon for smoke inhalation poisoning and after suffering an anxiety attack after a fire broke out in a house located in a building on Calle Telefonos de Mula. As reported by the 112 Region of Murcia Emergency Coordination Center, several calls from neighbors alerted of the event shortly before 2:00 p.m.

Local police patrols and firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium (CEIS) traveled to the scene of the events. Upon the arrival of the emergency services, they demanded health care for a woman, for which a Mobile Emergency Unit (UME) was also mobilized with health personnel from the Urgency and Health Emergencies Management 061. At 2:48 p.m., the firefighters They declared the fire extinguished, which affected the hallway of the house. The health workers treated the injured woman ‘in situ’, who did not require hospital admission.