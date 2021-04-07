The wounded man had a blow to the head and witnesses say they did not see the aggressor the aggressors A National Police vehicle in a file photo. / LV

A man was treated last Tuesday night for an assault that caused head injuries in the Vistabella neighborhood of Murcia. The notice was given by a neighbor who alerted the 112 emergency coordination center at 10:10 p.m. that a male was on Párroco Martínez Conesa street, in front of a game room, lying on the floor, semi-conscious, and with a blow to the head, you target sources of the emergency services.

A National Police patrol and an ambulance traveled to the site, whose health workers provided the first assistance for the head trauma that he presented and, later, they transferred him to the Reina Sofía hospital, where he was admitted. The witnesses told the agents that they did not witness what happened or did not see the alleged aggressor or aggressors of the victim, according to police sources.