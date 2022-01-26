A 79-year-old woman had to be treated this Wednesday afternoon in San Pedro del Pinatar after suffering a fire in the house where she was. According to the Murcia Region 112 Emergency Coordination Center, the events occurred around 7:00 p.m. on the ground floor of the house, located on Antonio Ramos Carratala street, and where there was a burning mattress in a closed room, in the that the affected woman was also.

Members of the Murcia Region Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium and an ambulance from the Emergency and Health Emergency Service 061 and an ambulance from the Civil Protection Service of the San Pedro del Pinatar City Council attended the scene.

Firefighters reported that the woman was rescued and the fire was controlled, although extinction work continues. The toilets treated the woman, affected by smoke inhalation.