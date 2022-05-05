The emergency services assist and transfer a 67-year-old man with a history of heart attack who, while cycling through the Coto de Cuadros, municipality of Santomera, has suffered chest pain.

The Murcia Region 1-1-2 Emergency Coordination Center received a call at 6:59 p.m. informing about the location of a person with a history of a heart attack and who was unwell with chest pain. Two people who were in the area have brought him to the nearest road to be treated by health personnel.

The man has been treated by health personnel ‘in situ’ and later transferred to Cardiology of the Virgen de la Arrixaca General University Hospital.

The following troops have moved to the site: A Mobile Emergency Unit of the Emergency and Health Emergency Management 061, a Local Police patrol and a Civil Guard patrol.