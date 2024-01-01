Some brothers traveled from the United States to Durango, Mexico, to surprise their mother on New Year's after two years without seeing her; however, When they arrived at her home they found her dead.

Marina, 54 years old, and another unidentified young man, visited the house of her mother, María Teresa Rivas Zapata, 74 years old, in the Ocampo neighborhood to spend the festivities with her. But, when they entered the residence, they saw her lying in the living room of the house, so they alerted the local authorities.

According to local media such as Milenio, the State Attorney General's Office went to the scene to carry out corresponding investigations, and later the Forensic Medical Service removed the body.

Mother found dead two years later

After arriving at the house, the children found their mother's skeletal remains and called the authorities. They explained that They had moved to the United States more than 20 years ago, but did not reveal the reason why they did not maintain contact with the deceased.

The Forensic Medical Service ruled that he died of natural causes two years before his discovery.

According to the local authorities, María Teresa would have died of natural causes due to her age; However, she went unnoticed by both her relatives and the local residents, with whom it is presumed she did not maintain contact.

When making initial inquiries, neighbors stated that they had indeed stopped seeing the woman, but They thought he had gone with his children to live in the United States.which would explain his sudden disappearance.