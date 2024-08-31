In the United States, Road trips can be so fascinating and unique as international destinations. Throughout the country, it offers experiences, landscapes, gastronomy and very varied cultures that are worth knowing. This is what road trip expert Rob Taylor believes resident in Florida, who together with her husband Chris and their two children, He traveled to 48 states over the past 13 years and revealed some ‘hidden gems’ from the North American country.

According to the criteria of

One of these places is a lesser-known route in Alaska. Although Alaska is a popular destination, Taylor suggested staying away from the usual tourist routessuch as the Parks Highway, and Venture inland, passing through Hatcher Pass into the wilderness and tundra. “It’s a worthwhile detour,” he said, noting opportunities to spot birds, moose and take mining tours.

Another off-the-beaten-track destination is the east side of Glacier National Park in Montana. Although well-known, most tourists flock to the west side of the park. “The east side, where the Blackfoot Nation is located, offers a quieter, more secluded experience,” Taylor noted.

Share The couple makes sure that each trip has an educational focus for their children. Photo:2traveldads.com

In Utahinstead of the famous Zion National Park, recommended Canyonlands National Park or Capitol Reef National Park“Canyonlands is less frequented and offers canyon and wash landscapes with red, orange and gold colors,” he said. Capitol Reef, meanwhile, is ideal for families interested in geology, with impressive sandstone monoliths and dramatic color contrasts due to intense erosion.

On the East Coast, Taylor highlighted Columbia, South Carolina as a hidden treasure full of history. Civil Rights and Civil War reenactment. Also just outside the city is Conagree National Park, a cypress swamp with snakes, alligators and fireflies that offers a unique and educational experience for children.

Finally, for those looking for a less conventional experience In Maine, Taylor suggested the Maine Highlandsan ideal place to observe wildlife and appreciate what the Northeast was like before the rise of cities.

What is it like to travel with children in the United States?

For the Taylor family, a trip is more than just entertainment; it’s an educational opportunity. “We focus on education and make sure we don’t just visit theme parks,” commented traveler Rob Taylor in his interview with Business Insider.

Generally, Taylor takes her children out of school three or four times a year for a maximum of two weeks.She also said that the fact that her trips have an educational perspective makes it easier for teachers to allow the children to be absent.