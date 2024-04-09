In a police operation carried out in the area of ​​Monte Quemado, Santiago del Estero, a cunning plan was discovered that He intended to circumvent security controls.

Three individuals were arrested after being caught transporting a considerable shipment of cocaine hidden in an ambulance under the cover of an emergency medical transfer.

According to official reports, the vehicle, belonging to a private company, was heading from San Ramón de la Nueva Orán towards the city of Buenos Aires.

The occupants of the ambulance stated that they were transporting a patient in critical condition who needed to be admitted urgently to a medical center in the capital.

However, authorities became suspicious when they noticed inconsistencies in the occupants' responses and inconsistent details in the situation. That's when they decided to carry out a thorough inspection of the vehicle.

During the search, security agents discovered a series of elements that confirmed their suspicions. The first clue was the absence of a proper connection of the serum to the supposed patient, which raised alarms about the veracity of the medical transfer.

Additionally, they found suspiciously removed screws, indicating the possibility of a hidden compartment in the vehicle.

The crucial moment came when Terra, the Gendarmerie's anti-narcotics dog, was taken to the scene and reacted positively, confirming the presence of illicit substances in the ambulance.

After a more exhaustive search, the agents found a double bottom under the stretcher that housed multiple packages of a suspicious substance. They continued the inspection and discovered more similar packages hidden in a piece of furniture and in the occupants' bags.

“At the time of the inspection, the gendarmes noticed several inconsistencies in the story of the occupants, who mentioned that they were about to make an extensive trip with a highly complex patient. At that moment they detected that the serum line was not injected into the woman. Given this striking fact and several evasive responses by the three occupants of the vehicle, a more thorough search was carried out,” the spokespersons explained in a statement from the federal security force.

The result was shocking: A total of 129 packages of cocaine were confiscated, with a total weight of 134,229 kilograms.. The magnitude of the smuggling revealed the sophistication of the plan to evade police controls.

The federal court No. 1 of Santiago del Estero took action on the matter and ordered the seizure of the drugs, the confiscation of the ambulance and the arrest of the three individuals involved in this audacious drug operation.

