Sunday, January 31, 2021, 2:39 PM

The man was taken to the hospital with severe chest pain



Emergency Health Services treated and transferred to the hospital a 54-year-old cyclist who was injured when he suffered a fall on the road from the climb to the watchmaker peak, municipality of Murcia. A call to the Emergency Coordination Center ‘1-1-2’, at 9.57 hours, indicated that a cyclist had suffered a fall, and presented a severe pain in the chest.

Immediately the Environmental Agent in the area was notified to facilitate access to the ambulance of the Algezares Emergency Service, to where the injured cyclist was. Once treated and stabilized by health workers, the injured person was transferred to the emergency room of the Virgen de la Arrixaca University Hospital for a more precise examination.