More of 9,830 guilty of “high criminal profile” are transferred to federal criminal during this administration.

According to Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC) from 2018 people with high criminal profile towards federal prisons.

“From the beginning of the administration until May 15, 2023, they have been transferred 9 thousand 830 people deprived of libertywith a high criminal profile, of local to federal centers”, they reported through a press release.

In 2018, only 58 people moved, in 2019 there were 2,890, in 2020 there were 683, in 2021 there were 1,109, and in the year 2022 there were 4,058 people .

So far this year, as of May 15, 1,032 people deprived of liberty have been transferred.

According to SSPCentities with largest number of people deprived of liberty taken to federal centers are of the Mexico state and zacatecas.

while those of fewer people are the states of Jalisco and campeche.

“The transfers had as main destination the Federal Centers for Social Readaptation (CPS): 15 from Chiapas; 18 from Coahuila and 13 from Oaxaca”.

It should be noted that at least 28,309 people have been transferred to federal prisons in the last 19 years .

“Currently, they are in operation 14 federal prisons”, concluded the SSPC.