New Lion.- A total of 41 prisoners who carried out their processes in prisons of New Lionwere transferred during the morning of this Saturday to various penalties from the country.

At around 6:00 a.m., a plane took off from the Monterrey International Airport to begin the transfer of six women and 35 men identified with a high-risk criminological profile, the reason for their arrest. transfer.

The Secretary of Security of Nuevo Leónthrough the Penitentiary Administration Agency, set up a special operation led by Civil Force to transport the 41 inmates from Prisons North 1 and 2 in Apodaca, East 3 in Cadereyta and the Women’s Prison located in Escobedo.

A close source indicated that it is planned to take these people to the CEFERESO 4 from Tepic, Nayarit; the CEFERESO 5 of Veracruz, and the CEFERESO Femenil 16, located in the State of Morelos.

The Mexican Army and the National Guard joined the support to reinforce security during the transfer of people deprived of their liberty.