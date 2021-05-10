Having a PCR has been an unpleasant experience for many this pandemic, which has led a group of Dutch scientists to seek alternative diagnosis: to take advantage of the excellent sense of smell of bees so that they detect contagions, making “stick out your tongue” every time you smell the changes that covid-19 causes in the human body.

The coronavirus, like many other diseases, causes metabolic changes in the body that make the body emit a specific smell.

Against this, bees, which are able to locate a flower at several kilometers away, like dogs, they can be trained to recognize the smell given off by samples infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes covid-19, and prepare them to be authentic PCR.

They train bees to “stick their tongues out” by smelling covid-19.

They train in minutes, are an accessible animal in all countries of the world and, although they cause phobias in certain people, bees can be somewhat more pleasant compared to the swabs used for PCR, which makes this technique, “BeeSense”, is very tempting, especially given the global shortage and the need for diagnostic tests.

“The wonderful thing about bees is that they have a very strong olfactory capacity, they are like dogs, and can even detect minor changes. They can do fascinating things, “said Aria Samimi, director of the Startup InsectSense, which joined forces with the Dutch laboratory Wageningen Bioveterinary Research (WBVR) to do their tests and see how bees can detect whether or not a person is sick with covid- 19.

Remember that the confinements decreed in different countries during the pandemic were because “we did not have sufficient diagnostic systems to separate infected people from the rest, and this is something that bees can learn in a few minutes, compared to dogs, and as soon as they learn, they will be able to make the detections in a few seconds. “

150 BEES TRAINED

The investigation is still in its early stages. They were trained more than 150 bees in the laboratory with samples infected with SARS-CoV-2 from mink and humans, giving them a solution of sugar water as a reward when they had to smell the metabolism related to covid-19, which has taught them to extend their tongues to reach the sweet.

A group of Dutch scientists take advantage of the excellent sense of smell of bees to detect infected people.

“By repeating this action several times, the bees associated the reward with the aroma as a stimulus. With this repeated conditioning, soon the bees began to extend their tongues just for the smell, without a reward being offered as a follow-up,” the scientists explain. .

If it goes ahead with all the guarantees, it can become a “very useful technique to prevent and manage future outbreaks” “of any large-scale virus, says Samimi.

“It is globally accessible, not only for developed countries but also for those with low incomes,” he insists.

DO NOT BE AFRAID OF THEM

Samimi calms the most skeptical people who put apiphobia on the table: the idea is not to let the bees roam around airports or hospitals, sticking out their tongues every time they smell covid-19.

The approach requires a biosensor, into which the bees would be placed. People can breathe inside, or through another tool that brings the samples closer to the bees.

So the next step is to work on the “scalability” of this approach, and since bees are globally accessible, all people need is a machine to train these insects.

There is no danger of the bees spreading the disease: they are not sensitive to the virus and do not come into direct contact with it during the tests.

InsectSense has already developed several prototype devices that can simultaneously and automatically train multiple bees, and a biosensor that deploys the trained bees for diagnosis.

“This technology can be a very effective diagnostic system for low-income countries that face challenges in accessing the necessary diagnostic infrastructure and technologies,” the company adds.

In principle, there is also no danger of bees spreading the disease: they are not sensitive to the virus and do not come into direct contact with it during the tests.

EFE Agency.

Look also



Look also



GML