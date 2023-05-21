With three red candles, one green, a tree branch and the children’s and youth book ‘Magic of a Summer Night’, by Maite Carranza, number 47 Calle Facetos woke up yesterday. An improvised altar to remember the tragedy that occurred in La Ería. In this portal, in the room, they lived with their parents and their ten-year-old brother, the two sisters Alexandra and Anastasia, 12 years old and Russian nationality, who on Friday inexplicably fell from the window of the stairs in the sixth, little before nine in the morning, before going to school, and they died instantly. An event that has shocked Oviedo, actually all of Asturias, and on which the National Police continues the investigation to clarify what happened once the participation of third parties has been ruled out.

The agents analyze the circle of minors, calling on family members and the school environment, both teachers and students, to rule out whether they suffered bullying despite the fact that the girls were integrated into the school, with an apparent good relationship with their classmates, or what other personal circumstances could have motivated the decision that led them to take their own life. In addition, agents of the Scientific Police have searched the home and are examining objects from the girls’ bedroom, including drawings with suicide scenes, according to ‘El Mundo’, who also points out that one of the sisters could have incited the other to take their lives together. The Police have also requested judicial authorization to track the phones, since some message or social networks could provide clues.

After performing the autopsies at the Institute of Legal Medicine of Asturias, the bodies of the minors have been transferred to the Los Arenales funeral home. The girls’ family, who moved to Asturias five years ago, watches over them in the strictest privacy while waiting to see them off at an orthodox ceremony. “They are very affected,” a close source said yesterday.

Oviedo, in official mourning on Friday and Saturday, has suffered one of its worst tragedies. The two sisters, instead of going to class, went up to the sixth floor, left their backpacks on the landing, and rushed out the window. His father, Igor Zuev, returned from La Ería school, where they studied, after leaving his other son in class, and found the gruesome scene. His screams alerted the neighbors to what happened. When the health services arrived at the scene, nothing could be done for the lives of the little ones. Both the father and the mother, Olga Glevoba, aged 43 and 44, respectively, received medical and psychiatric care inside the building. Igor was transferred, sedated, to HUCA and it was the mother who went to the school to give the news to her other son, assisted by the Red Cross.

From the outset, the Police pointed out that it was “a tragic event” and ruled out the involvement of third parties. The case continues to shock the entire neighborhood. Those who knew Alexandra and Anastasia point out that they were always together and they were two “very smiling” girls. They just celebrated their birthday, they were perfectly integrated and they were fluent in Spanish. In the studies, they stood out: “They were outstanding,” explained an acquaintance. This Tuesday they left for Madrid to enjoy their study trip.