three male persons were tortured and murdered inside a living place of the Central neighborhood of the Cocorit police stationlocated north of Ciudad Obregón, municipality of cash me.

This Thursday morning the corpses of three men presenting signs of torture and impacts of firearm projectiles.

The deceased were identified as Juan Saúl “N”, 39 years old, Ignacio “N” also 39 and the identity of the other is still unknown.

it transpired that one of the victims is the son of the former secretary of the Cajeme City Council in the previous municipal administration, Juan Saúl Benítez Maldonado.

In the macabre discovery, two bodies were found inside the house with a tourniquet around the neck, while another was lying in the patio of the house.

At the crime scene, .223 caliber shell casings fired with an AR-15 rifle were found.

Neighbors of the sector said that on Wednesday night they heard donations and that the police went to the place, but found nothing.

Likewise, it was until this morning when a person entered the home and discovered the three corpses.