A dog was tortured and killed with a knife and then thrown into a ditch near the Ponte Galeria train station in Rome. The Carabinieri intervened and identified and subsequently reported two homeless Romans as being responsible for killing the dog.

A scene of unprecedented violence towards the animal who was also kicked and beaten.

The owner’s complaint

It was the owner of the animal, a Romanian who was also homeless, who raised the alarm and thanks to the images from the cameras inside the station the police were able to identify the perpetrators of the dog’s killing who were reported. The police then called the ASL veterinary service to recover the animal’s carcass.