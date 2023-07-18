Since the beginning of the year, almost 2.8 million used cars have been sold in Russia. In June alone, more than half a million transactions were concluded on the secondary market. At the same time, for six months, used cars have risen in price by 7.5%. Details – in the material “Izvestia”.

Take more

In the first half of the year, sales of used cars in Russia grew by 26.8% compared to the same period last year – more than 2.75 million used cars were sold . Such data are provided by the analytical agency Avtostat. Noticeable growth occurred in June, when more than 501,000 contracts were concluded in the secondary car market (+42.2%).

Photo: TASS/Valery Sharifulin

Now the average price of a used car is 1.3 million rubles. According to Auto.ru, since the beginning of the year, the cost of cars in the secondary market grew by 7.5%, and compared to the beginning of last summer, used cars have risen in price by almost a quarter .

Foreign cars in priority

According to the results of half a year, Ford Focus became the most popular model in the secondary market (58.6 thousand cars). The second place is taken by Lada 2114 (55.6 thousand vehicles), followed by the so-platform Hyundai Solaris and Kia Rio (54 thousand units each). Closes the top five most popular used cars Toyota Corolla with a result of 49.2 thousand units. On the sixth line is Lada Priora (47 thousand units), a thousand fewer VAZ “sevens” were sold. Toyota Camry (45.5 thousand sedans) is in eighth place. The top 10 most popular used models also included Niva and Grant — 42 thousand and 31.6 thousand units, respectively.

It is noteworthy that interest in used Ladas is growing at a much slower pace than the used car market as a whole. Thus, sales of used “fourteenths” increased only by 3.6%, “Prior” – by 2.5%, and “sevens” – only by 1.2%. With Niva and Grants, the situation is slightly better: their sales in the secondary market grew by 7.2 and 14.4%, respectively. However, these results are noticeably lower than the general indicators for the used car market (almost 27 percent growth).

Getting back to previous levels

Avtostat experts predict that by the end of the year, about 5.8 million used cars can be sold in our country. As such, the aftermarket could outperform 2020 when used car sales reached marks of 5.4–5.5 million pieces.

Sergey Burgazliev, an independent automotive industry consultant, explains the interest of buyers in used cars with a limited supply of new models on the market, as well as a noticeable increase in their cost. According to him, many potential buyers who previously considered purchasing an exclusively new car are now increasingly interested in used cars with low mileage.

– This has led to the fact that it has become very difficult to find a “fresh” car in good technical condition and with adequate mileage on the secondary market. The number of offers for the sale of such models has noticeably decreased, he told Izvestia.

Ian Haytseer, vice-president of the National Automobile Union (US), agrees with him. According to him, offers to sell “good” cars have become a rarity not only in Russia, but also in other countries.

– Before the imposition of sanctions, the bulk of used cars in Russia accounted for right-hand drive models from Japan. At the beginning of last year, the situation changed: the import of used cars from Europe and Korea increased sharply, including through third countries. As a result, there are not so many interesting offers for the sale of a “fresh” car in good condition in Germany, from where the main flow of European used cars came to our country – Jan Haytseer told Izvestia.

Utilsbor will raise prices

Despite the fact that the demand for used cars in our country is still far from saturation, in the foreseeable future, sales growth in the secondary market may slow down, says Sergei Burgazliev. This is due to the inevitable rise in price of used cars, he notes.

“Obviously, following the rise in prices for new cars due to the situation on the foreign exchange market and the increase in the size of the recycling fee from August 1, used models will also become more expensive. Most likely, the increase in prices in the secondary market will be less than for new models, but it will be. Practice shows that if new cars rise in price by a conditional 100 units, then second-hand ones become more expensive, but by a conditional 40 units, the expert notes. According to his forecasts, by the end of the year, the volume of the Russian secondary car market will be about 5 million cars.

Jan Haytseer also agrees that the increase in the size of the recycling fee will also affect the cost of used cars. In this case, the volume of used cars imported into our country will noticeably decrease – it will simply become unprofitable to import and sell them in Russia, he notes.

— Thus, the replenishment of the Russian market of used cars from other countries will decrease. As a result, the bulk of transactions will be in relation to cars that are already in our country. In turn, this will lead to an even greater aging of the Russian car fleet and, as a result, a decrease in road safety due to an increase in the number of accidents involving defective vehicles and the greater severity of the consequences of such accidents, the Vice President of the National Assembly told Izvestia.