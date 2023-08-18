In Palermo, four young men, one of whom is still a minor, were arrested for group sexual violence. The investigations began after the victim’s complaint that on July 7 she was taken to a secluded area of ​​the historic center and raped by criminals. A first arrest had been carried out in recent days against three accomplices, today the arrest of the other four.

The gang rape allegedly took place at the end of an evening spent by the young woman in the Palermo nightlife venues, between the Vucciria market and Piazza Sant’Anna. The seven, according to the victim’s account, would have taken her to the area of ​​the Foro Italico and some of them would have abused it. The carabinieri managed to identify the alleged members of the herd thanks to the victim’s story and the images of the video surveillance systems in the area