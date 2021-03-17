A six-month-old baby was vaccinated, by mistake, against Covid-19 in a Health Center in the Villarrica commune (700 kilometers south of Santiago).

Mother Marjorie Peña, visibly affected, told Channel 13 that she came to Cesfam Los Volcanes on Monday to vaccinate her daughter, according to the childhood vaccination schedule.

A six-month-old baby was vaccinated, by mistake, against Covid-19 in a Health Center in the Villarrica commune, 700 kilometers south of Santiago de Chile (Illustrative photo).

The woman said that the official who inoculated her daughter immediately realized that she had not placed the Pentavalent (against Diphtheria, Tetanus, Convulsive Cough, invasive diseases by Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib) and Hepatitis B).

“The lady took the vaccine from a cooler and injected the syringe and punctured my daughter in the thigh, I think she immediately realized it because she left the room, 5 minutes passed and she came back. There he explained to me that had vaccinated her against the coronavirus and that he had made a mistake, “said the mother of the child.

The mother said that her daughter had cried a lot and expressed concern about the consequences, not so much now but in a few more years (Illustrative image).

He added that his daughter I had cried a lot and she expressed concern about the consequences, not so much now but in a few more years.

The Municipality announced a health summary.

ANSA Agency.

Look also



Look also



GML