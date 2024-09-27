Victor Perez, a family man, was brutally shot to death in front of his two children children with whom he traveled inside his truck heading to school, in Toluca.

Victor Perez was identified by authorities as the victim of this attack at the hands of hitmen, who they ambushed him while he was going, according to preliminary versions, to drop his children off at school.

The attack It took place around 8:00 a.m., in broad daylight, when two individuals traveling on an Italika motorcycle approached the black Chevrolet Blazer truck, plates XEC-918-B from Tamaulipas, which the victim was driving. In a matter of seconds, the attackers opened fire repeatedly against the driver’s window, hitting Victor Perez and ending his life on the spot.

The vehicle, out of control after the attackended up crashing into a telephone pole on Independencia Street, in a busy area of ​​the community. Fortunately, the two minors who were traveling with him were unharmed.

Meanwhile, authorities quickly intervened to secure the area, closing the section of Independencia Street from Juárez to Adolfo López Mateos, and placing a wide cordon while experts carried out the first investigations.

Witnesses recounted the moment of the attack

“They took out two backpacks,” commented a woman, crossing herself as she saw how the authorities removed he Perez’s body. The image of the children getting out of the van and the subsequent confusion left many of the area’s inhabitants in a state of dismay.