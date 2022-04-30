Democracy is the art of managing the circus from the cage of the apes.

Henry-Louis Mencken

Masks aside, what had been suspected for a long time is unreservedly patent: the President presented an electoral reform initiative in which he seeks the disappearance of the INE and “the elimination” (thus in quotes) of the plurinominal deputations.

Before, when everything was arranged with shouts and hats and when the PRI made all the decisions, the organization of the elections corresponded to the government, and with this they ensured control, decision and even the result of the same, many times, of course. by way of fraud. The struggle and commitment of many citizens and organized groups, which cost effort, work, demonstrations and even lives, saw results in 1990 with the creation of the IFE, an autonomous body that took away the power of the government to regulate the elections.

But today, it is curious to remember that the transformation of the IFE to the INE that took place in 2014 was a consequence of the struggle and pressure that AMLO made from the opposition at that time, that is, the group that is in power today was directly involved in the conformation and operation that the INE has today. Curious because he proposes to change it when he has all the balls to be the one who appoints all the officials, curious because they already dominate from the Executive power, to the Legislative and there are strong suspicions about the Judicial, curious because they have already managed to co-opt the National Human Rights Commission, to the Bank of Mexico, the INEGI and other autonomous organizations, and curious because now they want to decide who and how the arbitrator will work.

It is clear that the INE and all the legal scaffolding that supports our democracy is susceptible to improvement, however, today, despite the fact that the Institute is responsible for the election, the organization and operation of the voting corresponds directly to the citizenry, when When you go to vote, you find that the officials in charge of receiving, caring for and counting our votes are our neighbors and lifelong friends, ordinary people who may or may not have a commitment to any party or character, but that is the purpose of the Institute, that with the involvement of all, we guarantee the organization of free, transparent, equitable and open elections.

The free and fair vote is a direct victory for the citizenry, this achievement does not correspond to the political class or to the groups in power, to allow them to take away that benefit that took decades of sacrifice and struggle, is to allow that they run over us, that they overwhelm our history and the memory of great men who gave their lives to see a more plural and democratic Mexico.

We must not lose sight of this, since from today the disinformation campaign begins from all the infrastructure that emerges from power. Ever since we warned that the initiative announces the “elimination of multi-member lists”, in quotes, since the content of the reform actually proposes just the opposite: to eliminate direct-election councils and vote only for multi-member lists, they are lying to us in the face, a resource that by the way, has already become the main tool of power: THE LIE.

Today another fight begins, the one inherited by those who passed through here before us, they managed to give power and voice to the citizens, it is up to us to defend him with the passion that his memory, his effort and our love for Mexico deserves.

