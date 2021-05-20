The world fell on Vicente Vera, a resident of La Magdalena, when three weeks ago he received a call from a friend telling him that his house in Los Méndez had been robbed. Fortunately, the thieves did not enter the house, but they did rob two containers installed in the courtyard as storage rooms. Of them, according to Vera, they took two lawnmowers, four large-screen spotlights, two radial ones, an electric drill, a tool case, a 150-cubic-centimeter ‘quad’ vehicle, a cleaning gun, three 25-liter cans of diesel and a tractor battery. All this, valued at more than 8,000 euros.

“Thank goodness that the previous weekend I took a dirt bike to Cartagena, otherwise they would have stolen it as well,” he commented. Now he and his wife no longer spend the night at the house when they visit her on weekends. The insecurity that this theft generated prevents them from doing so. “They had never entered and since the settlements are in, everything here has changed,” he said.