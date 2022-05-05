Mojito is a sweet abandoned puppy who was recovered with a lot of difficulty, because obviously he didn’t trust any human beings anymore. After his arrival in the shelter, the rescued dog hides his head in the corner of the box, without moving, almost wanting to disappear from everyone’s sight. Maybe how many traumas he had to endure in his life.

Photo source from thecrazydogladyyy’s TikTok video

Mojito was rescued in Florida, by volunteers who hardly caught her, and then took her to Wakulla Animal Services. The dog was afraid of everything and everyone. When they placed him in his box, he was so terrified that he always kept his head hidden in a corner.

The stray dog, caught in a trap, is not he trusted more than anyone. He who knows how much he has had to suffer in his life because of heartless people and what traumas he will have to try to overcome. The volunteers were heartbroken by his condition.

Mojito always kept it there head against the wall, to hide, also covering the head with the paws. The organization wanted to publish photos and videos on its social channels, in order to try to understand if the dog had a family that was looking for him.

The dog had a collar, but none plate identification. And it doesn’t even have a microchip. The only thing the rescuers have understood is that she has an insane fear of humans and the place where they put him after his capture.

Rescued dog hides his head in a corner of the box: a volunteer tries to win his trust

A volunteer decided to take Mojito for a walk to win her own trust, discovering a sweet and affectionate dog, but also withdrawn and frightened. Volunteers will have to help him heal the wounds of his heart and find him a forever home.

