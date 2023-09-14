The Colombian’s family Frank Ospina, who last March allegedly committed suicide in an immigration detention center attached to London airport Heathrow, has assured the BBC that he had begged for help and that he was willing to return to Colombia.

The British public channel mentions the case of Ospina, which He died just a month after being detained while awaiting deportationin a report on conditions in immigration centers in the United Kingdom, at a time when the Conservative Government toughened its immigration policy.

The BBC say what Ospina’s alleged suicidewhose family maintains that he did not previously have any mental health problems, at that time incited other detainees to try to take their own lives, an incident that, along with the death of the Colombian, the authorities are investigating.

According to the station, Ospina, 39, was an engineering graduate who had arrived in the United Kingdom at the end of 2022 to visit his mother, who lived in this country, with the intention of looking at possible universities.

Ospina’s body was repatriated

The engineer chose to enroll in a Master’s course in Spain and, while waiting for it to start the following May, he accepted a specific job washing dishes. Since he did not have a work permit, he was detained in a raid by agents immigration on March 3 and taken to Heathrow detention centre.

His sister Tatiana and brother-in-law Julián Llano, who live in Chile, told the BBC that, after his arrest, his mental health rapidly deteriorated, until his apparent suicide on March 25.

“My brother was a civil engineer and graduated from the best public university in Colombia,” declared the sister. “He was hard-working and very intelligent. They took him to the limit of sanity,” he said.

The BBC has had access to internal documents from the UK immigration system, obtained by the organizations Liberty Investigates and Medical Justice, which indicate that there is growing frustration among detainees in these centers due to delays in resolving their cases, which are also having a very negative impact on their mental health.

