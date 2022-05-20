This is the story of a dog missing for 5 years who manages to reunite with his familythat recognize immediately without any hesitation. Even though the time elapsed is a long time, this adorable little dog has never forgotten his humans. And his humans have never forgotten him, hoping one day to be able to embrace him again.

Five years ago this little dog made her lose track of herself. She lived with her family in Wisconsin when she suddenly disappeared. Since then, the family has never stopped looking for her. Her human friends have been hoping to find her since 2017 and on May 11, 2022, her dream became reality.

Ginger is a Pit Bull white and brown someone kidnapped from his home in Wisconsin, United States of America. Since 2017, the family has never stopped looking for her, even if the hopes of being able to find her were becoming more and more feeble.

In the meantime, the family’s life went on. Human parents of Ginger they welcomed other dogs and even a baby was born. But the thought always went to the missing brown and white Pit Bull. They knew that sooner or later they would hug her again.

The turning point last May 1st. The Beloit Police Department published a photo of a brown and white dog wandering alone on the street 20km away from her home. It was Ginger, who knows how she got there.

When the family saw the photo on Facebook hopes were rekindled, because the similarity was so great. Ginger was with volunteers from the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin. When Ginger saw her family she immediately recognized her human friends.