He summer heat Not only it affects to the Humansbut also to any living being, such as our pets.

To avoid a heatstroke it is necessary take care of our petsbecause they cannot tell us when they are feeling heat symptoms.

However, prevention is the best weapon so that our pets be safe and above all, completely healthy.

According to Affinity Foundationa research organization in Spain, to keep our pets healthy, only a few tips.

keep hydrated Pets need to be warm or not, especially if they are taken for a walk, they must have a portable drinker for the pet to continue hydrating.

Also, just like humans, it’s best to keep it protected from the sun inside homes, and when taken for a walk, preferably in the evening.

Wet it on his head and on the trunk It can help lower the dog’s temperature, you can even install a small pool for dogs.

ohcut his hair! Although sometimes we do not like the look of our bald pet, cutting their hair helps them a lot to balance your body heatespecially in the belly.

The foundation ends with the advice to feed in the coolest hours of the day, that is, early in the morning or at night, so that it does not stop feeding.