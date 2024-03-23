The suspect in the terrorist attack at the Crocus shopping center said that he was contacted on Telegram

Footage of the first interrogations of alleged terrorists from Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, who were detained in the Bryansk region, appeared online. In the published recordings, one of them said that he agreed to kill people for money, and received instructions from certain curators on Telegram.

In turn, the previously identified head of the terrorist group said that he came to Moscow to work, but for a long time could not find work.

Terrorists were promised half a million rubles for killing people

In one of the videos, law enforcement officers question a man kneeling. He says that he flew to Russia from Turkey on March 4. The detainee was asked what he was doing at Crocus. The following dialogue followed:

– Shot him.

– Whom? By whose instructions?

– Of people.

– For what?

– For money.

– For how much money?

– About half a million.

The man was supposed to receive the reward on the card. By the time of his arrest, according to him, only half of the amount had been transferred to him. At the same time, the suspect noted, he and his accomplices “threw away” their bank cards along with their clothes when they received the signal to run.

The man did not specify who exactly received the order to kill people, but noted that he communicated with this person on Telegram. “They wrote on Telegram, without a name, without a surname, without anything. (…) I studied on Telegram, listened to the preacher there. His assistant wrote to me.”

The detainee noted that they wrote to him about a month ago, offering him money. He also added that their curators got them the weapons.

He offered to do such things for money. Such murders. They gave up the place. "Did they say specifically who to kill?" – Of people. – Which ones? – Doesn't matter. – Come in and kill? – Yes.

Alleged leader of terrorist group said he wanted to work as a taxi driver

Another published video shows the alleged leader of a terrorist group. The man does not speak Russian; he was provided with a translator. He said that he lived in Moscow in a hostel near Dmitrovskoye Highway.

“An acquaintance of Abdullo bought a car, they wanted to work. A passenger car, they wanted to work in a taxi,” he said.

The detainee noted that he met Abdullo 10-12 days ago on Telegram. At the same time, the suspect in the above recording does not talk about the terrorist attack.

A video of the arrest of the third suspect in the attack on Crocus also appeared online. He was taken out of the forest near Bryansk with a bloody face. The recording of his interrogation has not yet been provided.

Photo: Russian Emergencies Ministry / Reuters

On the night of March 23, security forces found a white Renault Symbol in the area of ​​the village of Khatsun, Karachevsky district, Bryansk region, matching the police identification. The car did not stop at the request of law enforcement officers and tried to escape. During the chase, shots were fired at the car and it overturned.

According to Mash and Baza, there were four people in the cabin: 37-year-old Nasridinov Makhmadrasul, 51-year-old Ismonov Rivozhidin, 21-year-old Safolzoda Shokhinjonn and 29-year-old Nazarov Rustam. After stopping the vehicle, two of them immediately went on the run, and two more were detained.

At the same time, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tajikistan statedthat two people from the orientations – Ismonov Rivojiddin and Nasridinov Makhmadrasul – are now in the republic.