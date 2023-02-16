She wanted to become a mom for the eighth time, but life decided to give her an even greater gift. Dominika Clarke has given birth to 5 twins

His incredible story has spread all over the world. Dominika Clarke is a 37-year-old Polish mother who recently gave birth to quintuplets. When she found out she was pregnant, she was already a mother of 7 children ranging in age from 10 months to 12 years.

Dominika Clarke called what happened to her a real miracle, as defined by the doctors who assisted her. According to the doctors of the Krakow hospital, the possibility of giving birth to quintuplets is 1 in 52 million. How to define these joyful births, if not a miracle?

The 37-year-old woman and husband Vince had decided to conceive the eighth child. They certainly didn’t expect to see 5 little hearts on the screen.

There were many concerns, getting to term of pregnancy was not an easy thing for the doctors. But this amazing mother did it and she, at 28 weeks pregnant and by caesarean section, gave birth to the quintuplets. Today they are hospitalized and are growing thanks to the support of an incubatorbut are in good health.

I’m a mathematician and I love statistics. I assure you that there is a better chance of winning the lottery than of having this crowd. We hope to be able to go home as soon as possible, that the little ones are discharged healthy and happy.

The woman also told of don’t be worried for the number of children or how he will raise them:

If you are organised, have a calm approach and a positive attitude, then it is possible to have a really great life with such a large group of children. They’re just one more reason to party.

Soon mom and dad will be able to go back to the other children and introduce them to their five little brothers: Arianna Daisy, Charles Patrick, Elizabeth May, Evangeline Rose and Henry James. Three girls and two boys!