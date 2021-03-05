In the midst of the police repression ordered by the government of Gildo Insfrán in Formosa before the demand for the return to phase 1 of the restrictions due to the coronavirus, a journalist was arrested and threatened.

“They told me that I was going to regret what I did,” Julieta González told the channel. TN. She is a journalist from Formosa who covered the massive march against the government for a local radio station.

As detailed, she was taken by the hair by a police officer at the time she demanded that they not exercise violence against two minors who were detained.

Repression in Formosa to protesters who oppose returning to phase one.

“A policeman called me rajá from here and I stopped to take a picture of himAnd there a policeman takes me from behind by the hair, then two women and under the term that I was going to regret what I was doing, they arrested me, “he said.

The young woman added that “at all times” she explained, without success, that “it was the press” and that they should not stop her.

“Identifying me was not enough. It bothered them that I was recording the moment in which 15 or 20 police officers kicked a young man in the street,” he insisted.

González was transferred to the Bernardino Rivadavia sub-police station. According to him, he witnessed the arrest of at least six other people.

Despite the complaints, the justice system specified that they had not yet reported any arrests. “I have not been informed of arrests yet. There are no people detained with my warrant. I spoke with the commissioner 15 minutes ago and they are not detained, “the judge on duty Laura Karina Paz told Clarín.

Hard statement from Adepa

From the Association of Argentine Journalistic Entities (Adepa) they warned that during “the demonstration of neighbors and merchants in the provincial capital against the restrictive measures to traffic in that city, the local police injured journalist Maxi Galarza, from Radio Fantasía. Another journalist, Julieta González, from Radio Parque, was also detained. So far, there was no information on the reasons for her detention. “

In an extensive statement, they also point out that “prior to what happened today, in the Association of Argentine Journalistic Entities (Adepa) we received with growing alarm complaints about restrictions, abuses and serious limitations to journalism in Formosa, both by of local journalists as well as professionals sent by the national media. “