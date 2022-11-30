Ange Wakeling told her story after doctor told her she was too fat to have twins

Ange Wakeling she is a woman, now a mother, who became famous on social networks, Instagram and TikTok, after she told her story. At the age of 38 she discovered she was pregnant, 3 little hearts were beating inside her.

She had wanted motherhood for a long time, and when she saw those two dashes on the test, she couldn’t believe her eyes. Her heart is filled with joy.

So, she immediately made an appointment with a gynecologist for the first ultrasound. She certainly didn’t expect to receive a such cruel advice. After the visit, the doctor advised her to think about one selective pregnancy. Or decide to continue the pregnancy of only twins, giving up the third.

The reason? Her weight would not allow her to carry the pregnancy to term and could lead to various complications: preeclampsia, diabetes and hypertension.

When she found out she was pregnant, Ange Wakeling weighed 140kg.

The Tale of Ange Wakeling

Chris, my husband, and I immediately said no, the doctor insisted, but I didn’t change my mind. I was not willing to suppress any of my children. With each subsequent ultrasound, the doctors said they were growing well, which was amazing.

Thanks to the determination of the expectant mother, the doctors were then able to ascertain that each twin had the own lot and this greatly reduced the risk of complications.

I wish they had found out before asking right away if we wanted to terminate the pregnancy.

The birth took place at 35 weeks of gestation.

In telling her story, Ange wanted to tell anyone who would listen that every woman has the right to become a motherwhatever the size or weight.

Today she is a happy mother and is raising 3 beautiful children: Olive Rosesthe first twin born at 9:51, Ada Joy the second twin born at 9:52 and the last twin Tucker Jamesborn at 9:54.