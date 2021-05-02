THE LETTER FROM THE READER. The consultant, which appears on the Internet, offers to find a stable partner. In my case a man to meet and see if I can consolidate a serious relationship. In that act I paid the amount of US $ 400, out of a total of US $ 800. There, a lady offered as “couch” to find a partner and, according to what was discussed, until reaching a marriage if the opportunity arises. Excited, I paid him and I was happy. But what happened?

At that meeting she told me: “You are fat. Men don’t want fat. You must lose weight and then we will talk ”. I was somewhat puzzled, I actually believe I am at a healthy weight, but having signed almost without reading that contract, I decided to listen to him to “enter the parameters” of such a prestigious consultancy. But something told me: Noooooo, this for you, does not go!

Thinking a little, I contacted the same lady, and I told her, not very kindly, that I was not looking for an “Adonis”, a perfect being of appearance. I wanted a life partner, one of those lost people who are found through thick and thin, just as my parents taught me. I do not care about its aesthetics or its appearance, but the value that it carries within. He sullenly replied that “Men are visual, if you are still fat, there is no point.”

The search for a partner in marriage agencies.

I let 20 days go by and foolishly following a strict diet and taking diet pills, I warned this woman that I couldn’t take it anymore! that I was falling through my house and down the street for lack of food and sugar. It did not matter! He asked me for photos, and I was foolish to listen to him: I took them and sent them to him. It had been a long time since that first interview. I looked at the contract: in its clause Mº15º, it says: “The client must maintain a healthy weight”. What will a healthy weight be? I wondered. So I took out my Body Mass Index, according to Dr. Cormillot, and saw that not only was I in weight, but I was even thinner with the aggravation of having harmed my health.

But this lady kept asking me for full-body photos and this fool who writes them sent them to her. He wanted to see my physique, just that. I also did not very well send him messages telling him that I did not discriminate according to weight, skin color, religion, race, nothing, and that little did I care about the weight of the man who would introduce me. I sent her audios furiously, that it was against my values ​​to have to be evaluated by weight. Not satisfied with this, he wanted to make an appointment at his consulting company to see with their own eyes “If she was skinny”, as she wanted. I exploded!

I am a retired teacher with 40 years of impeccable experience, a school director in poor neighborhoods, and all this did not fit in my feeling or in my mind. Not in my heart. I remember it and I boil again with helplessness. I told him and wrote to him, on WhatsApp, that for me he was unworthy and against the values ​​that I sowed and reaped throughout my life, being evaluated by his eyes, by weight, as if he were a beef, a heifer or whatever. And that I refused! And I will continue to deny myself. I told him, and not very well, that I was going to represent all those discriminated against, especially my sisters who think they are ugly or unattractive and who therefore think that they cannot access love.

The consulting firm represents everything that I don’t want, what I don’t like, what for me and I told her in a fit of desolation: she is toxic. I have lived this experience as a drama. “ .

Love, like this with capital letters, that can do everything, and that always goes beyond the aesthetic, appearance or physical. I repeated it a thousand times, but he did not read me, he ignored me. How can this lady think that only the “perfect” (and what will perfection be for her?), Are worthy of having that “honor” of belonging to her famous consultant. The lady is quite famous on TV.

But, excuse me, for me and knowing her, she represents everything I do not want, what I do not like, what for me and I told her in a fit of desolation: it’s toxic. She goes against a whole life, my own life dedicated to the poor, needy, called “fat”, or “skinny”, my little students that I love and will love so much for life who suffered bullying for being “different”. I’m not perfect. I am human. My defects are many, but there are things that I am very clear about: I have iron values, forged in years of teaching in the most miserable poverty. I am proud to have had scabies and lice, searching the shantytowns for dropout students who had to work and couldn’t go to school. I have a good presence, I am a poet who is gaining fame. I just want equality, rights for everyone regardless of their condition as crazy, stupid, fat, black, skinny, or whatever.

I have lived this experience as a drama. How did it get into my head trying to arrange positions with someone like that, who tells me “noooo, look, Patricia, that my waist is smaller than yours.” Everything was stronger than my good sense. And I also admit that I foolishly gave him my savings, that I knew how to earn by working. My loneliness does me good. The aesthetic, the extreme thinness, leads to anorexia.

Patricia aznar

THE EDITOR’S COMMENT

By César Dossi

Celestinians in pay and love in debt

Falling in love again is usually a path full of butterflies. For others it can be stormy! It is that forming a couple in times of pandemic does not help. Nor when it is resorted those who do not care about health.

“To fall in love and establish a healthy and nurturing relationship, you have to work on understanding that the search for a partner should not come from need, but from choice, wanting share my well-being with someone who empowers me“Said the psychologist and sexologist specialist in couples and families Mauricio Strugo, in a note from Clarín on January 3.

That is why the reader was offended in her values ​​by the consultant and reported her case to the Inadi and to the Defense of the Consumer. And he questions, “How many women like me they devalued with premises imposed by the marriage agencies?”.

Going out into the ring again after 50 is like reliving that first time. It is discovering that love is still latent, and maturity and previous experiences help to decode that bond again.

In short, love has to change our lives, without modifying our essence or implanting archetypes in our body that damage health. With the celestinians paid in dollars and with love in debt, Patricia, at 63 years old, does not feel that her experience has been a failure, and affirms that she continues to bet on the search for life in pairs.

