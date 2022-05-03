Olivier Giroud brought out his more personal side in an interview on GQ. The Milan striker, at 35, remains one of the most popular players in Calcio. He always has something to tell about his long career on the pitch, such as his vision problem when he played for Montpellier. Also, he is shown to be addicted to coffee, watches, cars….

“I’ve been wearing glasses since 2011, I recognize it today for the first time in my life. In the first season with Montpellier I didn’t have glasses. When my friends and family saw me on TV, they squeezed my eyes, they told me I had a problem, so in the second season I went to the ophthalmologist, who asked me how it was possible that I could mark with the sight I had. He advised me to wear contact lenses. It’s funny because in the second season we won the championship and I was the top scorer thanks to the ophthalmologist.”.

Giroud revealed his hair routines: “My teammates make fun of me because when I play I always have my hair done, even at the end of the game. The secret is a brush over wet hair, then a bit of wax and then, to fix it, hairspray. Sometimes when I take too many headshots, they don’t come out perfect…”

The Frenchman is clear about his favorite dessert: “I always eat Tiramisu when I go to a restaurant, I always look for it on the menus, I like to end dinners like this. My grandmother used to make it very well, I like it a lot when there is a lot of coffee, as long as it doesn’t have too much alcohol, which I don’t like . It reminds me that I am a bit Italian in my origins.”

“I love coffee, he needed at least two in the morning. And I love collecting watches. I like different brands, for me it is also an investment. In the morning when I get dressed, if I don’t have a watch, I don’t feel good, like I’m missing a piece. I need to have something on my arm, I’m lost when I don’t have the watch “, she assures.

One of Giroud’s pet peeves has to do with cars: “The car keys are always with me. I am a big fan of sports cars. When I was little, my father had beautiful. I also really like the roar of the engine. I can get the same feeling as when I play football, it’s a huge adrenaline rush. I don’t go too fast, but when I can I get a lot of pleasure from driving. I have several, but here in Milan, as we have the BMW sponsor, I drive a beautiful M8.”