A 29-year-old woman died after complaining of severe abdominal pain and attend a medical center, where they sent her home after performing some routine tests.

They told him it was gas and colic

The story of Laurinda Pilar Contreras It came to light after a complaint from one of her relatives, who explained that the woman, who was pregnant, would have died due to “medical negligence.”

“They told him it was gas and colic,” explained the woman’s relative, who attended the Morón Hospital at the end of April and where several urine and blood tests were performed, to determine the cause of your ailments. After the results, Laurinda would have been sent home because the doctors determined that he was in a state of dehydration.

According to the family member’s account, the woman who I was five months pregnant He returned to the clinic on May 22, after complaining of severe abdominal pain. The doctors, after examining her, found that the baby’s heart had stopped beating.

The portal Close Up Online revealed that the woman emergency admission to the operating room and after spending the night hospitalized, the doctors reported Laurinda’s death and indicated that He died due to a series of heart attacks.

However, the victim’s family indicated in local media that the woman died from a unreported peritonitis for an alleged ‘negligence’ of the doctors. In addition, he affirmed that the hospital, in the death certificate, at no time gave an official explanation about the reasons that caused the death of your loved one.

The woman had gone to the hospital twice.

For now, it is known that the family of the pregnant woman filed a criminal complaint against the medical center. For its part, the hospital opened an internal investigation to clarify the facts.

