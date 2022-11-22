The world population reached 8,000 million inhabitants on November 15, 2022, according to the United Nations World Population Prospects report. By the year 2080 we will be 10,400 million people; however, the world population is growing at its slowest annual rate since 1950, below 1% in 2020. In an increasingly populous planet and in the midst of a birth crisis, a gender approach can help. It is the subject that we address in this edition of Ellas Hoy.

