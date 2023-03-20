





On September 16, 2022, a 22-year-old Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, died after being captured and raped by the Morality Police after being accused of wearing the Islamic headscarf incorrectly. Six months later, her case has not been prosecuted and she has fueled, once again, the debates against the hijab. This is seen both as a sign of cultural identity, as a sign of oppression and an object of discrimination. We dedicate this edition of Ellas Hoy to this issue that divides opinions.