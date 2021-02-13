Since January 26, the Puerto Rican government established public policies to prevent gender violence. Although the decision was well received by social organizations, various groups had been requesting the executive order for more than three years. The breaking point was marked by the pandemic, because during the confinement this violence soared. In 2020 there were almost double the reported femicides in 2019. In this edition of Ellas Hoy we analyze the application of this particular measure and its importance as an example of action in the region. .