The fathers of almost two-thirds of all children in the world are not entitled to paid paternity leave. Care tasks continue to be assigned to mothers in most countries and without shared parenting, the gender gap increases. Almost 90 million children under one year of age live in 92 countries where there is no legal obligation to give parents time to care for them. They lose their right and duty to exercise full fatherhood and women have fewer opportunities to recover physically and emotionally from childbirth, being left behind professionally. .

